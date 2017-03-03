Dr. Eric Stocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Stocker, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Stocker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5400
Craig Cardiovascular Center PA4125 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 615-1366
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and professional staff! Dr. Stocker is exceptionally thorough, congenial and patient. He makes one feel as if he has all the time in the world for you because he listens carefully to your concerns, answers all questions, teaches as he explains conditions and scheduled procedures all while being extremely empathetic to your anxieties and worries :). I highly recommend him and his wonderful staff!
About Dr. Eric Stocker, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stocker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stocker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stocker speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stocker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stocker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.