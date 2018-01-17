Dr. Eric Stiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Stiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Stiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center3460 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (888) 988-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
It has been 2 years after my back surgery. My wife and I meet Dr. Steiner on a Tuesday short story 2 days latter had surgery. He is a great Dr. And 2 years latter still have some nerve damage from the injury but I feel and walk 1000 times better. He also said we can get a 2nd opinion but we felt very comfortable with him. Sorry for a late review. Thank you C. Matheny
About Dr. Eric Stiner, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1396984902
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- University of Washington
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiner.
