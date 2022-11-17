Overview

Dr. Eric Stewart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Stewart works at Mercy Spine And Pain Clinic in Springfield, MO with other offices in Lebanon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.