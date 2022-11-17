Dr. Eric Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Stewart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Stewart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Pain Management - Surgery Center1229 E Seminole St Ste 320, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2064
-
2
Mercy Lebanon Pain Management100 Hospital Dr Ste 250, Lebanon, MO 65536 Directions (417) 820-2064
-
3
Mercy Pain Management2230 S Glenstone Ave Fl 1, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2064
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
Asks many questions, reviewed x-ray with me, listens and adjusts based on answers. Has worked, successfully, to minimize my back and joint pain, willingly referring me out when his options were exhausted. Dr. Stewart genuinely cares about his patients and relieving our pain. Only opportunity for improvement is that he is Broncos fan, God bless him.
About Dr. Eric Stewart, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, French
- 1881820280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stewart speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.