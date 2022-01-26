See All Plastic Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Eric Stelnicki, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Stelnicki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York University|Nyu|University Calif San Francisco

Dr. Stelnicki works at Atlantic Center of Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Weston, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Hollywood, FL and Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Center of Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 113, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 694-6537
  2. 2
    Atlantic Center of Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    100 Se 15th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-1806
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Eric Stelnicki, MD
    1150 N 5 Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 694-6538
  4. 4
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Savannah
    613 Stephenson Ave Ste 101, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 219-4316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acrocephalosyndactyly
Arteriovenous Malformation
Autoimmune Diseases
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Arteriovenous Malformation
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 26, 2022
    My 17 year-old daughter suffer an accident in Jan 2021. She fractured several bones of her face, including the roof and floor of her right orbit, her cheek bone and her nasal bones. One of the nerves of her face was crushed by the fractured bones, making her face asymmetric. Our initial visit to Dr. S's office made evident the quality of human being and physician he is. He treated my daughter with true empathy, and took enough time to explain to my daughter, my husband and I step by step the procedure he would perform to repaired her injuries. He not only treated my daughter, but us, her parents, as we were also very affected. Dr. S. repaired/ replaced my daughter's fractured bones with titanium, and also repaired the crushed nerve giving her face a completely normal and natural appearance. Words aren't enough to express our gratitude for the compassion, empathy and professionalism Dr. S. treated us with. Our endless gratitude to you, Dr. Stelnicki May God bless your hands forever!
    SA. — Jan 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eric Stelnicki, MD
    About Dr. Eric Stelnicki, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700866985
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University|Nyu|University Calif San Francisco
    • Barnes Hops|Washington University
