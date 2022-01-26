Dr. Eric Stelnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Stelnicki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Stelnicki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York University|Nyu|University Calif San Francisco

Locations
1
Atlantic Center of Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 113, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 694-6537
2
Atlantic Center of Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery100 Se 15th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 751-1806Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Eric Stelnicki, MD1150 N 5 Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 694-6538
4
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Savannah613 Stephenson Ave Ste 101, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 219-4316
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Claim Services
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MetLife
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sanus Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 17 year-old daughter suffer an accident in Jan 2021. She fractured several bones of her face, including the roof and floor of her right orbit, her cheek bone and her nasal bones. One of the nerves of her face was crushed by the fractured bones, making her face asymmetric. Our initial visit to Dr. S’s office made evident the quality of human being and physician he is. He treated my daughter with true empathy, and took enough time to explain to my daughter, my husband and I step by step the procedure he would perform to repaired her injuries. He not only treated my daughter, but us, her parents, as we were also very affected. Dr. S. repaired/ replaced my daughter’s fractured bones with titanium, and also repaired the crushed nerve giving her face a completely normal and natural appearance. Words aren’t enough to express our gratitude for the compassion, empathy and professionalism Dr. S. treated us with. Our endless gratitude to you, Dr. Stelnicki May God bless your hands forever!
About Dr. Eric Stelnicki, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1700866985
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hops|Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stelnicki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stelnicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stelnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stelnicki speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stelnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelnicki.
