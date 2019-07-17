Dr. Eric Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Stein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Locations
New England Inpatient Specs295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 937-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, he asked me to tell him what was going on. Reassured me of my fears. Took time to explain everything to me. Was courteous to my son as well, who brought me there.I was very impressed with the entire staff, very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Eric Stein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053309328
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye And Ear Infirmary, Otolaryngology Stanford Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- Stanford University
- Harvard Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Rhinoseptoplasty and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
