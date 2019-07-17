Overview

Dr. Eric Stein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Stein works at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Rhinoseptoplasty and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.