Dr. Eric Stehly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Stehly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They completed their fellowship with The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group
Dr. Stehly works at
Locations
Grapevine Office2535 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-2121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
North Texas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 481-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stehly did a reverse shoulder replacement for me on Oct. 30, 2019. He is an exceptional doctor, who is caring and takes the time with you to explain things in a very thorough way. As for his operating skills, I am so grateful. I am 77 years old and I am back to playing golf, the sport that I love. Thank you, Dr. Stehly!
About Dr. Eric Stehly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1033266580
Education & Certifications
- The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stehly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stehly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stehly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stehly has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stehly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stehly speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stehly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stehly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stehly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stehly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.