Dr. Eric Stehly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They completed their fellowship with The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group



Dr. Stehly works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.