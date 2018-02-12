Overview

Dr. Eric Steenlage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Steenlage works at Wellstar Orthopaedic Sports Medicine in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.