Dr. Eric Steen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Steen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with Family Foot & Ankle Specialists|Family Foot &amp; Ankle Specialists|Family Foot &amp;amp; Ankle Specialists
Dr. Steen works at
Locations
-
1
Swedish Wound Care601 E Hampden Ave Ste 110, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 385-0987
-
2
Pro Active Podiatry3535 S Lafayette St Ste 110, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 821-3471Monday8:30am - 12:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steen performed a tibio-talar ligament reconstruction in my ankle while we were in the Army in 2011. The outcome far exceeded the expectations of myself and my physical therapist, but I always have felt that Dr Steen believed it could have been even better (that's on me because I should lose some weight). To this day my surgical ankle is stronger and feels better than my non surgical ankle.
About Dr. Eric Steen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1245292796
Education & Certifications
- Family Foot &amp; Ankle Specialists|Family Foot &amp;amp; Ankle Specialists|Family Foot &amp;amp;amp; Ankle Specialists
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
