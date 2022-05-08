See All General Surgeons in New London, WI
Dr. Eric Stanelle, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Stanelle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Stanelle works at ThedaCare Physicians New London in New London, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI and Northampton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thedacare Medical Center - New London Inc
    1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 731-8131
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Fox Valley Surgical Associates
    1818 N Meade St Ste 240, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 731-8131
  3. 3
    Cooley Dickinson General Surgical Care
    22 Atwood Dr Ste 203, Northampton, MA 01060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 584-4637
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 08, 2022
    Very knowledgeable, friendly and professional. Highly recommend him!
    Kay Reetz — May 08, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Stanelle, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912155250
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    • General Surgery
