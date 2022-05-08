Overview

Dr. Eric Stanelle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Stanelle works at ThedaCare Physicians New London in New London, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI and Northampton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.