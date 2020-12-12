See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Liberty Township, OH
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Stamler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Stamler works at The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care in Liberty Township, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospial Ob.gyn. Liberty Twp.
    6939 Cox Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 564-6800
  2. 2
    The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township
    5885 Harrison Ave Ste 3100, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 564-1600
  3. 3
    Cindy Dellinger MD
    2123 Auburn Ave Ste 624, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 564-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 12, 2020
    By far , the best Ob , Gyn doc anyone could ask for ! He has delivered my 3 children and I have followed up and keep coming back year after year for 28 years ! So patient , kind and yes , gets the job done , in every aspect to say the least ! He listens , offers solutions , and yes definitely delivers!!! No pun intended, lol!!!
    Marijo Fischer — Dec 12, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Stamler, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1639172513
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • University Of Cincinnati Hospital
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Stamler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stamler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stamler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stamler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stamler has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stamler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stamler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stamler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stamler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stamler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

