Dr. Eric Stamler, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Stamler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
The Christ Hospial Ob.gyn. Liberty Twp.6939 Cox Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 564-6800
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 3100, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 564-1600
Cindy Dellinger MD2123 Auburn Ave Ste 624, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 564-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
By far , the best Ob , Gyn doc anyone could ask for ! He has delivered my 3 children and I have followed up and keep coming back year after year for 28 years ! So patient , kind and yes , gets the job done , in every aspect to say the least ! He listens , offers solutions , and yes definitely delivers!!! No pun intended, lol!!!
About Dr. Eric Stamler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
