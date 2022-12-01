Overview

Dr. Eric Spencer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Spencer works at Southern Westchester Orthopedics in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.