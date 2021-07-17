See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Eric Sorensen, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Eric Sorensen, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Sorensen works at The Polyclinic in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northgate Plaza
    9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 (206) 860-4748

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2021
    He really knows his stuff! His well-researched methods led me quickly to treatment methods that actually worked, after years of searching. Compassionate provider, as well. A+
    Cara Sandahl — Jul 17, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Sorensen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1760844757
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorensen works at The Polyclinic in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sorensen’s profile.

    Dr. Sorensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

