Overview

Dr. Eric Sorensen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Sorensen works at Eric N Sorensen MD in Hanford, CA with other offices in Morro Bay, CA and Atascadero, CA.