Dr. Eric Sontz, MD
Dr. Eric Sontz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center, Hi-desert Medical Center, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Palo Verde Hospital, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, Stanford Health Care and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Hi-desert Medical Center
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Palo Verde Hospital
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Sontz is on time, listens to you and provides feedback that is understandable. His staff are polite and friendly. An excellent Dr. Definitely would recommend, but not sure he is taking new patients.
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487614798
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- New York University School of Medicine
