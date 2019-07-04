Dr. Eric Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Sobel, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Sobel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Sobel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UF Health Rheumatology - Medical Specialties - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-4846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?
Dr Sobel is a kind and caring physician. He listens to my every word and spends time getting to know me and my situation. You couldn’t ask for a more compassionate physician. He truly cares about his patients and that’s half the battle. Would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Eric Sobel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1417990789
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel works at
Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyositis and Vasculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.