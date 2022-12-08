Overview

Dr. Eric Smouha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Smouha works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Melville in Melville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.