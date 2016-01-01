Overview

Dr. Eric Smith, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, KY.



Dr. Smith works at Gastroenterology and Hepatology of the Bluegrass in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.