Overview

Dr. Eric Small, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Hartsdale, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Queens, Northern Westchester Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Small works at Dubin Breast Center in Hartsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.