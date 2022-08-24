See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Reading, PA
Dr. Eric Slotkin, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Slotkin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Slotkin works at Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd. in West Reading, PA with other offices in Hamburg, PA and Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Reading Office
    301 S 7th Ave Ste 3220, West Reading, PA 19611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 376-8671
    Hamburg Office
    31 Industrial Dr Ste 150, Hamburg, PA 19526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 376-8671
    Orthopaedic Associates of Reading Ltd.
    850 Knitting Mills Way, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 376-8671
    Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd.
    4885 Demoss Rd Ste 102, Reading, PA 19606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 370-9980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2022
    My knee just went out. Found out I had severe arthritis and bone on bone. The pain was over the top. He explained treatment to get short term relief but as a nurse in long term care for 28 years, I knew I’d need surgery. He was awesome, he took time and answered all my questions. Made it clear I would be in charge of the care I would receive. I can’t say enough good things about the quality and professionalism I received at the surgery center. Clean and calming environment . Wonderful caring nurses . I am blessed and I thank everyone sincerely. Still a long way to go but I’m so glad to have had such wonderful care and continuing support. I would highly recommend anyone wanting the gold standard of care to put your trust in these folks. Thank you Everyone.
    Pam Lutz — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Slotkin, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063677185
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    • Pinnacle Health Hospital System
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Lafayette College
