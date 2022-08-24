Dr. Eric Slotkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slotkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Slotkin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Slotkin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Slotkin works at
Locations
West Reading Office301 S 7th Ave Ste 3220, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 376-8671
Hamburg Office31 Industrial Dr Ste 150, Hamburg, PA 19526 Directions (610) 376-8671
Orthopaedic Associates of Reading Ltd.850 Knitting Mills Way, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-8671
Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd.4885 Demoss Rd Ste 102, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 370-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My knee just went out. Found out I had severe arthritis and bone on bone. The pain was over the top. He explained treatment to get short term relief but as a nurse in long term care for 28 years, I knew I’d need surgery. He was awesome, he took time and answered all my questions. Made it clear I would be in charge of the care I would receive. I can’t say enough good things about the quality and professionalism I received at the surgery center. Clean and calming environment . Wonderful caring nurses . I am blessed and I thank everyone sincerely. Still a long way to go but I’m so glad to have had such wonderful care and continuing support. I would highly recommend anyone wanting the gold standard of care to put your trust in these folks. Thank you Everyone.
About Dr. Eric Slotkin, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063677185
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Pinnacle Health Hospital System
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Lafayette College
Frequently Asked Questions
