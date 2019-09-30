Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Sklar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Sklar, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Sklar works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4200
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sklar is one of the most empathetic, kind, and knowledgeable doctors that I have ever been to. He really listens, which Is a rare thing these days. Originally, I saw Dr. Sklar for migraines and sleeping problems. I wish my health insurance had been more co-operative, they really fought me on the sleep lab. This is the 2nd time I've been through this process, I really had a hard time with the C-pap machine but I hung in there this time. I'm sleeping well with the C-pap machine & eventually I won't need this medication at all. I haven't had a migraine since May. Thank you Dr. Sklar for all your patience and guidance.
About Dr. Eric Sklar, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316939267
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Mercy Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine and Vascular Neurology
