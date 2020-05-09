Dr. Eric Skipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Skipper, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Skipper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville.
Locations
Cpn Inc Dba Sanger Heart and Vascular1237 Harding Pl, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found DR. Skipper to be highly competent. He replaced my Aortic valve in 2015 and my evaluations ,with my cardiologist, since have been excellent. I highly recommend Dr. Skipper and chose him based on recommdations and research.
About Dr. Eric Skipper, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972616175
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Pitt Co Meml Hosp/E Carolina University
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skipper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skipper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skipper has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Mitral Valve Stenosis, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skipper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skipper speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Skipper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skipper.
