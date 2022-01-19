Dr. Eric Sipos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Sipos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Sipos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Sipos works at
Locations
Western Neuro6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 305, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 881-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sipos was very helpful explaining in detail the extent of my condition. He did this with a serious, confident manner while listening and answering questions as we went along. Additionally, he clearly described the remedial possibilities so I could easily follow and understand. He raised many good points for me to think about. I left feeling pretty good about our meeting.
About Dr. Eric Sipos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275513038
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sipos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sipos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sipos works at
Dr. Sipos has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.