Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Sincoff works at
Locations
Brain and Spine Neuroscience Institute16541 Pointe Village Dr Ste 209, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 588-8136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Brain and Spine Neuroscience Institute3519 Alt 19 Ste B, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (813) 816-2382Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
St. Louis Neurosurgical Institute2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 202, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sincoff did an excellent job on my cervical spine surgery. After having pain and numbness in both arms Ihave no more pain and am back to normal thanks to Dr.Sincoff.
About Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275563918
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health and Science University Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Rutgers Medical School
- University of Florida
