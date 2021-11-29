Dr. Eric Silverstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Silverstein, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Silverstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Saint Francis Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 550, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 547-0616
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Save my life from septic shock and saved my foot from amputation.
- Mount Sinai Hospital (Ct)
- Kensington Hospital (Pa)
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
