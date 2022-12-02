Overview

Dr. Eric Silverstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Silverstein works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.