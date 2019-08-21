Dr. Eric Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Silver, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Silver works at
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silver?
Excellent surgeon and knowledgeable physician. Our 13 year old son had SVT and Dr. Silver was an amazing partner in our decision to ultimately have an ablation procedure. He is now post surgery two months and doing wonderfully. Thank you Dr. Silver, we are forever grateful for the care and exceptional treatment you have provided and continue to provide to our son. Would give 10 stars if we could. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Eric Silver, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1730206814
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.