Overview

Dr. Eric Silver, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Silver works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.