Dr. Eric Sigler, MD
Dr. Eric Sigler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
OCLI - Rockville Centre2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2519
Mineola Ophthalmology Assoc330 Old Country Rd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-6600
Lopinto Eye Associates732 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-3911
I was very nervous for my appointment as my optometrist thought he saw something wrong with my retinas. Dr. Siegel was very friendly and explained everything clearly. He explained clearly what my optometrist was concerned with and calmed me down a lot. He was also thorough without making me wait long either.
- 16 years of experience
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
