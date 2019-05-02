See All Ophthalmologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Eric Sigler, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Sigler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Sigler works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OCLI - Rockville Centre
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-2519
  2. 2
    Mineola Ophthalmology Assoc
    330 Old Country Rd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-6600
  3. 3
    Lopinto Eye Associates
    732 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 822-3911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 02, 2019
    I was very nervous for my appointment as my optometrist thought he saw something wrong with my retinas. Dr. Siegel was very friendly and explained everything clearly. He explained clearly what my optometrist was concerned with and calmed me down a lot. He was also thorough without making me wait long either.
    — May 02, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Eric Sigler, MD
    About Dr. Eric Sigler, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447427067
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • Ophthalmology
