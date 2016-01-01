Overview

Dr. Eric Sievers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Sievers works at West Tennessee Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Aneurysm and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.