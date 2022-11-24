Overview

Dr. Eric Sides, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Sides works at Sun City Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery Specialists in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.