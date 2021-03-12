See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO

Sports Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. 

Dr. Sickinger works at Advanced Center for Sports & Musculoskeletal Medicine Inc. in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Center for Sports & Musculoskeletal Medicine Inc.
    41990 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-9300
  2. 2
    San Clemente Diagnostic Medical Clinic
    665 Camino de los Mares Ste 305, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 388-1060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object)
Back Pain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sickinger?

    Mar 12, 2021
    10 stars plus !!! First his staff was very helpful and patient when I first called to ask if the Dr does a prp procedure, take insurance, get an appointment etcetc. Got in within a week. The office first smoothly and nicely helped me with paperwork, took me on time and the Dr arrived on time too! He listened, explained options, had a nice smile and calming demeanor. My fears are about gone. Was able to work out a payment plan too for what's not covered. Easy parking, clean nice office and great staff! My lucky day to have found this Dr !!
    Bea — Mar 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sickinger to family and friends

    Dr. Sickinger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sickinger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO.

    About Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215367792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sickinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sickinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sickinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sickinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sickinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sickinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sickinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.