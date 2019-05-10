Dr. Eric Shultz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shultz, DPM
Dr. Eric Shultz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Podiatry and Barefoot Wellness Centers, LLC
2236 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Been to many podiatrists who just want to sell me something. Dr. Shultz I would highly recommend...solved my foot problems.
About Dr. Eric Shultz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1366628075
Education & Certifications
- Harris Cnty Med Exam
- Temple Med Sch
Dr. Shultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shultz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shultz works at
Dr. Shultz has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shultz speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shultz.
