Dr. Eric Shreve, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Shreve, MD is an Urology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Shreve works at
Locations
Urologic Associates of Iowa City PC2943 Northgate Dr, Iowa City, IA 52245 Directions (319) 338-1197
Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Denver Urology Clinic PC4545 E 9th Ave Ste 480, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 388-9321
Chrst Hosp Medcl Ctr Liberty Township6939 Cox Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 721-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Down to earth and caring. Listens well and is thorough. Spends a lot of time with you and answers all your questions well.
About Dr. Eric Shreve, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821123316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shreve has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shreve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shreve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shreve has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shreve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shreve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shreve.
