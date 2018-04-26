Dr. Shreder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Shreder, DO
Overview
Dr. Eric Shreder, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.
Dr. Shreder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Full Circle Health4838 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 926-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shreder?
***Would give him a "10" star rating if we could!! In our 70s, we have delt with our share of physicians over the years and this doc is simply the "BEST" and most "PERSONABLE" doc one could ever expect to experience!! My wife and I had Dr Shreder's for our primary care physician for a number of years till moving out of area. TODAY I had the occasion to be attended to again by Dr. Shreder for a flight physical. His great personality and medical prowess certainly reafirms his "EXCELLENT"ratings!
About Dr. Eric Shreder, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982712519
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University Arizona Gme Consortium
- Midwestern University-Mesa General
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shreder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shreder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shreder works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shreder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shreder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shreder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shreder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.