Overview

Dr. Eric Shore, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Shore works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.