Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Eric Shirley, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Shirley, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Shirley works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Nemours Children's Specialty Care
    8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 473-4543
    Nemours Children's Health System
    807 Childrens Way, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 697-3600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achondroplasia Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eric Shirley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548290125
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Shirley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

