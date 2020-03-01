Dr. Eric Shiffrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiffrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shiffrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Shiffrin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Shiffrin works at
Locations
Jefferson Comp Weight Mgmt -Endo211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shiffrin?
Excellent dr. Takes his time and explains everything in detail. Very smart and caring physician. Highly recommend Dr Shiffrin!
About Dr. Eric Shiffrin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1023451259
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiffrin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shiffrin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shiffrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiffrin works at
Dr. Shiffrin has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiffrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
494 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiffrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiffrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiffrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiffrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.