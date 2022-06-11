Dr. Eric Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Shen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Digestive Health at Penn Medicine Princeton Medicine5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 450, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-6390Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eric Shen is extremely professional, he did a really thorough diagnostic on my health issue, and determine the procedure need. He is also an excellent surgeon and did a great job with my Gastroscopy and Colonoscopy, he explained everything to me in a very clear manner and patient. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Eric Shen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
