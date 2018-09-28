Dr. Eric Shapiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shapiro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Shapiro, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Concordville1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 300, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 358-2410
-
2
Pediatrics at Brinton Lake300 Evergreen Dr Ste 160, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 358-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
He is the absolute best!!! He listens to what I have to say and works with the parent and not just by the book
About Dr. Eric Shapiro, DO
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1275576480
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Delaware
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.