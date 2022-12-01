Dr. Eric Shakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shakin, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Shakin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They completed their residency with Wills Eye Hospital
Dr. Shakin works at
Locations
-
1
The Puerto Rican Family Institute, QMHC9131 Queens Blvd Ste 618, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (516) 466-0390
-
2
Hauppauge Office600 Northern Blvd Ste 216, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 234-5666
-
3
Hauppauge Office200 Motor Pkwy Ste A-2, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 234-5666
-
4
Rockville Centre Office64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 594-1010Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shakin?
I have many unique situations which they readily go out of their way to attend to.
About Dr. Eric Shakin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1548373855
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakin works at
Dr. Shakin has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakin speaks French.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.