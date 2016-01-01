See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in East Norriton, PA
Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD

Pulmonology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health, Lower Bucks Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.

Dr. Shakespeare works at Montgomery County Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Montgomery County Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants
    609 W Germantown Pike Ste 210, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-2446
    CritAcuity Medical Group
    325 W Germantown Pike Ste 301, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-2446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
  • Grand View Health
  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • Pottstown Hospital
  • Suburban Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD

    • Pulmonology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225291198
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • University of South Carolina
    • Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakespeare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shakespeare has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shakespeare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shakespeare works at Montgomery County Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants in East Norriton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shakespeare’s profile.

    Dr. Shakespeare has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakespeare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakespeare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakespeare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakespeare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakespeare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.