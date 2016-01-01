Overview

Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health, Lower Bucks Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Shakespeare works at Montgomery County Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.