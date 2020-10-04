Overview

Dr. Eric Seitelman, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine|U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Seitelman works at Gertrude And Louis Feil Cancer Center at South Nassau Communties Hospotal in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.