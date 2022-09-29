Overview

Dr. Eric Seiger, DO is a Dermatologist in Fenton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Seiger works at Skin & Vein Center Of Fenton in Fenton, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Telogen Effluvium, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.