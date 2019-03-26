Dr. Eric Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Segal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-6676
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group390 Crystal Run Rd Ste 102, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 695-6884
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-4990
Epilepsy Neurophysiology Medical Consulting PC333 Westchester Ave Ste E104, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 428-9213
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Phenomenal epilepsy specialist. Takes amazing care of my daughter who had a rare seizure disorder. He involves the parents in the discussion regarding treatments and truly cares about his patients. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Eric Segal, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy

