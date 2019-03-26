Overview

Dr. Eric Segal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Segal works at Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Middletown, NY, Summit, NJ and West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.