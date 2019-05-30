Dr. Seachrist has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Seachrist, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Seachrist, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Seachrist works at
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127
CAMC Hospitalists122 12th St, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 487-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative caring listened to my concerns adressed ny questions would highly recommend ??
About Dr. Eric Seachrist, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1275951584
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seachrist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seachrist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seachrist works at
Dr. Seachrist has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seachrist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seachrist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seachrist.
