See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery.

Dr. Sills works at Center for Advanced Genetics in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Genetics
    4150 Regents Park Row Ste 321, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 267-4365

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sills?

Apr 26, 2017
Dr. Sills is hands-down the best fertility doctor around. My husband and I had some treatments with another clinic and after a rough experience we decided to interviewed several other clinics. It was a no-brainer once we met Dr. Sills. He was extremely knowledgeable, kind, thoughtful, patient and compassionate. One of my first impressions was that he looked at each case individually and factored in all of the needs of his patients to form a truly unique solution to give each patient the ver
San Diego, CA — Apr 26, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sills to family and friends

Dr. Sills' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sills

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD.

About Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972566347
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center
Fellowship
Internship
  • Nyu Downtown Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sills has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sills works at Center for Advanced Genetics in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sills’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sills.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.