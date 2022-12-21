Overview

Dr. Eric Scott, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, Lake Butler Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Florida Neurosurgical Associates in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.