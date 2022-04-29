Dr. Schwetschenau Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Schwetschenau Jr, MD
Dr. Eric Schwetschenau Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Bethesda Diagnostics - Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7010
Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-2300
Evendale Medical Center3155 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 853-1868
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Schwetschenau is the best doctor I have ever been to, and I highly recommend him for any ear, nose or throat problem. I am usually nervous around doctors, but he made me feel comfortable. He is professional, genuine, and at the same time, made me feel comfortable. Dr. Schwetschenau prescribed me medicine and I felt better in a few days. I highly recommend him! His staff (Jessica Benoit and Heather Bynum) were also professional and accommodating and made me feel at ease.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1033185863
