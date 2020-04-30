Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Schwartz, MD
Dr. Eric Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Delaware Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine230 Beiser Blvd Ste 100, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 629-4100
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr Schwartz since 2002.. I always recommend him
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811991565
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.