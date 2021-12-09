Overview

Dr. Eric Schulte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Schulte works at Eric Schulte MD in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.