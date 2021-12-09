Dr. Eric Schulte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Schulte, MD
Dr. Eric Schulte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
New Pediatric Associates LLC7863 Broadway Ste 140, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-3678
Community Care Network - Id Hobart1400 S Lake Park Ave Ste 304, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 769-3678
- 3 10215 Broadway Fl 1, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 796-0400
- Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Genuinely caring, kind, and professional. Appointment was not rushed and Dr Schulte took the time to explain everything in ways easily understood.
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Schulte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulte has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulte.
