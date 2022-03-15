Overview

Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Schroeder works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

