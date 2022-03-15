Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schroeder was very nice and calm. Did not seem rushed at all. Explained the procedure and any potential risk factors.
About Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1861707515
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schroeder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
